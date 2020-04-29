Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Singapore Rises by 690 to 15,641 - Health Ministry

Singapore has confirmed 690 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours with the total toll of those infected reaching 15,641, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) Singapore has confirmed 690 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours with the total toll of those infected reaching 15,641, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

"As of 29 April 2020, 12pm, the Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed an additional 690 cases of COVID-19 infection in Singapore, the vast majority of whom are Work Permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories.

Six cases are Singaporeans/ Permanent Residents," the statement said.

Singapore's death toll from the disease remains at 12.