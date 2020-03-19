UrduPoint.com
Number Of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In South Africa Rises To 150 - Government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) The South African government said on Thursday that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country had increased to 150.

As of Wednesday, the number of those infected in the country stood at 116. No fatal cases have been registered so far.

"South Africa now has 150 confirmed cases of #Covid19. 34 new cases has been confirmed," the government said on Twitter.

On March 15, President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a national state of emergency over the COVID-19 concerns.

Also, starting Wednesday, South Africa prohibited the entry to foreign citizens coming from countries that are highly afflicted by the pandemic, such as Italy, Iran, South Korea, China, and Germany. South African nationals are discouraged from visiting those countries as well.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 222,000 cases of COVID-19 infection worldwide have been confirmed, including over 9,000 fatalities and more than 84,000 recoveries.

