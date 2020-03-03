UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In South Korea Rises By 600 To 4,812 - KCDC

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 07:00 AM

Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in South Korea Rises by 600 to 4,812 - KCDC

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) The number of confirmed novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in South Korea has risen by 600 to 4,812 over the past day, the Health Ministry's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said.

It said the coronavirus death toll in the country stood at 28.

Earlier, South Korea raised the level of the epidemiological threat alert from "orange" to "red."

Related Topics

Orange Alert South Korea From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Poor visibility warning

6 hours ago

UAE citizens evacuated from Iran

7 hours ago

Ministry of Education to start pilot stage of dist ..

7 hours ago

Amir four-for powers Kings to second successive wi ..

7 hours ago

IMF, World Bank to help member countries address e ..

7 hours ago

Saudi deputy defence minister calls on Prime Minis ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.