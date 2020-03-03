Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in South Korea Rises by 600 to 4,812 - KCDC

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) The number of confirmed novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in South Korea has risen by 600 to 4,812 over the past day, the Health Ministry's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said.

It said the coronavirus death toll in the country stood at 28.

Earlier, South Korea raised the level of the epidemiological threat alert from "orange" to "red."