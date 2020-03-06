UrduPoint.com
Number Of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In South Korea Rises By 518 To 6,284 - KCDC

Fri 06th March 2020

Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in South Korea Rises by 518 to 6,284 - KCDC

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) The number of confirmed novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in South Korea has risen by 518 to 6,284 over the past day, the Health Ministry's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said on Friday.

The death toll has risen from 35 to 42 within the same period of time, according to the KCDC.

The majority of new COVID-19 cases - 367 out of 518 - has been registered in the city of Daegu, while 123 more in the nearby North Gyeongsang Province. The number of confirmed cases in the South Korean capital of Seoul has reached 105.

The novel coronavirus disease was first detected in Wuhan, China's Hubei province, in late December 2019 and has since spread worldwide. In late January, the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency in light of the epidemic.

