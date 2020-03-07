UrduPoint.com
Number Of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In South Korea Rises By 483 To 6,767 - KCDC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 07th March 2020 | 06:50 AM

Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in South Korea Rises by 483 to 6,767 - KCDC

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in South Korea has risen by 483 to 6,767 over the past day, the Health Ministry's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said on Saturday.

The death toll has risen from 42 to 44 within the same period of time, according to the KCDC.

The majority of new COVID-19 cases - 390 out of 483 - has been registered in the city of Daegu, while 65 more in the nearby North Gyeongsang Province.

The coronavirus disease was first detected in Wuhan, China's Hubei province, in late December and has since spread worldwide. In late January, the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency in light of the epidemic.

