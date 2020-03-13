UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In South Korea Rises By 110 To 7,979 - KCDC

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 09:20 AM

Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in South Korea Rises by 110 to 7,979 - KCDC

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in South Korea has risen by 110 to 7,979 over the past day, the Health Ministry's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said on Friday.

The death toll has risen from 66 to 67 within the same period of time, according to the KCDC.

The majority of new COVID-19 cases - 61 out of 110 - has been registered in the city of Daegu, while 13 more in the capital of Seoul and 17 others in Sejong City. The number of confirmed cases in Seoul has reached 225, whereas in Daegu 5,928.

Tests of 17,940 South Korean citizens are being processed now, the KCDC added.

The coronavirus disease was first detected in Wuhan, China's Hubei province, in late December and has since spread worldwide. On Wednesday, World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the COVID-19 outbreak could be characterized as a pandemic.

Related Topics

World China Wuhan Daegu Seoul Same South Korea North Korea December From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Coronavirus website launched in Abu Dhabi

8 hours ago

Trump Signs Bill Banning Use of US Federal Gov't F ..

9 hours ago

India's government says IPL should be cancelled am ..

9 hours ago

New York Fed says to offer $1.5 trillion in cash t ..

9 hours ago

More sports shut down as virus fears grip US

9 hours ago

Iconic UAE landmarks lit up once again in solidari ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.