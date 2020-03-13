Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in South Korea Rises by 110 to 7,979 - KCDC

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in South Korea has risen by 110 to 7,979 over the past day, the Health Ministry's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said on Friday.

The death toll has risen from 66 to 67 within the same period of time, according to the KCDC.

The majority of new COVID-19 cases - 61 out of 110 - has been registered in the city of Daegu, while 13 more in the capital of Seoul and 17 others in Sejong City. The number of confirmed cases in Seoul has reached 225, whereas in Daegu 5,928.

Tests of 17,940 South Korean citizens are being processed now, the KCDC added.

The coronavirus disease was first detected in Wuhan, China's Hubei province, in late December and has since spread worldwide. On Wednesday, World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the COVID-19 outbreak could be characterized as a pandemic.