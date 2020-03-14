UrduPoint.com
Number Of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In South Korea Rises By 107 To 8,086 - KCDC

Sat 14th March 2020 | 06:50 AM

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in South Korea has risen by 107 to 8,086 over the past day, the Health Ministry's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said on Saturday. 

The death toll has risen from 67 to 72 within the same period of time, according to the KCDC.

The majority of new COVID-19 cases - 62 out of 107 - has been registered in the city of Daegu, while 13 more in the capital of Seoul and 15 others in the province of Gyeonggi.

The number of confirmed cases in Seoul has reached 238, whereas in Daegu 5,990.

The number of recovered people has risen by 204 to 714. Tests of 17,634 South Korean citizens are being processed now, the KCDC added.

The World Health Organization declared on Wednesday the spread of the COVID-19 a pandemic. The number of coronavirus cases worldwide has surpassed 145,000, with over 5,400 fatalities, according to John Hopkins University.

