Number Of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In South Korea Rises To 8,236 - KCDC

Mon 16th March 2020 | 09:40 AM

Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in South Korea Rises to 8,236 - KCDC

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) South Korea registered 74 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past day, which brings the total number of infected people in the country to 8,236, while 1,137 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals, the health ministry's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said on Monday.

According to the KCDC, 35 out of 74 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the city of Daegu, 20 in Gyeonggi province, six in Seoul, while others were detected in different regions of the country.

Over the past 24 hours, 303 people were discharged from hospitals that made the total number of those patients recovered rise to 1,137. Lab tests of other 14,971 people are being processed.

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the spread of the COVID-19 a pandemic. The number of coronavirus cases worldwide has surpassed 153,000, with over 5,000 fatalities, according to the WHO.

