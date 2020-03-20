UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In South Korea Rises By 87 To 8,652 - KCDC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 07:10 AM

Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in South Korea Rises by 87 to 8,652 - KCDC

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Korea has risen by 87 to 8,652 over the past day, the Health Ministry's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said on Friday.

The death toll has risen from 91 to 94 within the same period of time, according to the KCDC.

The majority of new COVID-19 cases - 34 out of 87 - has been registered in the city of Daegu, while 17 more in the capital of Seoul, 14 others in the province of Gyeonggi and 13 in the province of North Gyeongsang. The number of recovered people has risen by 268 to 2,233.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. More than 243,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 9,800 fatalities, according to John Hopkins University.

Related Topics

World Daegu Seoul Same South Korea March From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MoFAIC launches hotline to help holders of valid r ..

7 hours ago

OPPO Unveils the Magnificent Reno 3 Series through ..

8 hours ago

Ministry of Education organises interactive sessio ..

8 hours ago

MoHAP announces 27 new coronavirus cases, 5 recove ..

10 hours ago

Construction Cost Index in Abu Dhabi rose 0.5% in ..

10 hours ago

Abu Dhabi suspends sea cruises, desert camps, safa ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.