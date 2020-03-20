Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in South Korea Rises by 87 to 8,652 - KCDC

(@FahadShabbir)

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Korea has risen by 87 to 8,652 over the past day, the Health Ministry's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said on Friday.

The death toll has risen from 91 to 94 within the same period of time, according to the KCDC.

The majority of new COVID-19 cases - 34 out of 87 - has been registered in the city of Daegu, while 17 more in the capital of Seoul, 14 others in the province of Gyeonggi and 13 in the province of North Gyeongsang. The number of recovered people has risen by 268 to 2,233.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. More than 243,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 9,800 fatalities, according to John Hopkins University.