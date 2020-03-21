Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in South Korea Rises by 147 to 8,799 - KCDC

(@FahadShabbir)

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Korea has risen by 147 to 8,799 over the past day, the Health Ministry's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said on Saturday.

The death toll has risen from 94 to 102 within the same period of time, according to the KCDC.

The majority of new COVID-19 cases - 69 out of 147 - has been registered in the city of Daegu, while 15 more in the capital of Seoul, 12 others in the province of Gyeonggi, and 40 in the province of North Gyeongsang. The number of recovered people has risen by 379 to 2,612.

The country has conducted about 303,000 coronavirus tests, while results of 15,704 more tests are being processed now.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. More than 274,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 11,300 fatalities, according to John Hopkins University.