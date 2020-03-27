UrduPoint.com
Number Of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In South Korea Rises By 91 To 9,332 - KCDC

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 08:20 AM

Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in South Korea Rises by 91 to 9,332 - KCDC

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Korea has risen by 91 to 9,332 over the past day, the Health Ministry's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said on Friday.

The death toll has risen from 131 to 139 within the same period of time, according to the KCDC.

The largest number of new COVID-19 cases - 34 out of 91 - has been registered in the city of Daegu, while 12 more in the capital of Seoul, 11 others in the province of Gyeonggi, and nine in the province of North Gyeongsang.

The number of recovered people has risen by 384 to 4,528.

The country has conducted more than 352,000 coronavirus tests, while results of 15,219 more tests are being processed now.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. More than 531,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 24,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

