UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In South Korea Rises By 146 To 9,478 - KCDC

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 07:20 AM

Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in South Korea Rises by 146 to 9,478 - KCDC

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Korea has risen by 146 to 9,478 over the past day, the Health Ministry's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said on Saturday.

The death toll has risen from 139 to 144 within the same period of time, according to the KCDC.

The largest number of new COVID-19 cases - 71 out of 146 - has been registered in the city of Daegu, while 18 more in the capital of Seoul and 21 others in the province of Gyeonggi. The number of recovered people has risen by 283 to 4,811.

The country has conducted more than 361,000 coronavirus tests, while results of 16,564 more tests are being processed now.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 590,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with more than 27,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

World Daegu Seoul Same South Korea March From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE announces recovery of three people, 72 new COV ..

6 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Syrian President discuss effort ..

7 hours ago

RTA completes disinfection of metro trains, trams, ..

8 hours ago

Charity organisations in Dubai donate AED52 millio ..

8 hours ago

#GreaterThanCorona campaign from Sharjah to the wo ..

8 hours ago

Russia to Continue Supporting Venezuela Amid Sanct ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.