Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in South Korea Rises by 146 to 9,478 - KCDC

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Korea has risen by 146 to 9,478 over the past day, the Health Ministry's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said on Saturday.

The death toll has risen from 139 to 144 within the same period of time, according to the KCDC.

The largest number of new COVID-19 cases - 71 out of 146 - has been registered in the city of Daegu, while 18 more in the capital of Seoul and 21 others in the province of Gyeonggi. The number of recovered people has risen by 283 to 4,811.

The country has conducted more than 361,000 coronavirus tests, while results of 16,564 more tests are being processed now.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 590,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with more than 27,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.