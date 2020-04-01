Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in South Korea Rises to 9,887 - KCDC

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) South Korea has registered 101 new cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), 159 people have recovered over the past 24 hours, the overall number of confirmed cases has risen to 9,887, the Health Ministry's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said.

The KCDC said the death toll had risen by three to 165 people.

The number of recovered people now stands at 5,567.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared an outbreak of the new coronavirus infection a pandemic. According to the latest WHO data, more than 750,000 cases of COVID-19 have been registered worldwide, over 36,000 people have died.