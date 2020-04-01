UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In South Korea Rises To 9,887 - KCDC

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 10:10 AM

Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in South Korea Rises to 9,887 - KCDC

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) South Korea has registered 101 new cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), 159 people have recovered over the past 24 hours, the overall number of confirmed cases has risen to 9,887, the Health Ministry's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said.

The KCDC said the death toll had risen by three to 165 people.

The number of recovered people now stands at 5,567.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared an outbreak of the new coronavirus infection a pandemic. According to the latest WHO data, more than 750,000 cases of COVID-19 have been registered worldwide, over 36,000 people have died.

Related Topics

World Died South Korea March Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 1 April 2020

1 minute ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

51 minutes ago

Nation Shield Magazine releases electronic version ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Bulgarian PM review joint coron ..

9 hours ago

Punjab to administer 'Hydrochlorophyll' treatment ..

8 hours ago

G20 vows to fight coronavirus impact on poor natio ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.