Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in South Korea Rises to 9,976 - KCDC

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) South Korea has registered 89 new cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), 261 people have recovered over the past 24 hours, the overall number of confirmed cases has risen to 9,976, the Health Ministry's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said.

The KCDC said the death count had increased by four to 169 people.

The number of recovered people now totals 5,828.