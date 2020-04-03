Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in South Korea Rises by 86 to 10,062 - KCDC

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Korea has risen by 86 to 10,062 over the past day, the Health Ministry's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said on Friday.

The death toll has risen from 169 to 174 within the same period of time, according to the KCDC.

The largest number of new COVID-19 cases - 23 out of 86 - has been registered in the province of Gyeonggi, nine in the city of Daegu, while 18 more in the capital of Seoul. The number of recovered people has risen by 193 to 6,021.

The country has conducted more than 414,000 coronavirus tests, with the results of 18,908 tests being processed now.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 1 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with about 53,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.