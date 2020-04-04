Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in South Korea Rises by 94 to 10,156 - KCDC

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Korea has risen by 94 to 10,156 over the past day, the Health Ministry's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said on Saturday.

The death toll has risen from 174 to 177 within the same period of time, according to the KCDC.

The largest number of new COVID-19 cases - 27 out of 94 - has been registered in the city of Daegu, 23 in the province of Gyeonggi, while 22 more in the capital of Seoul.

Thirty-two new cases are imported ones, the KCDC stressed.

The number of recovered people has risen by 304 to 6,325.

The country has conducted more than 424,000 coronavirus tests, with the results of 20,144 tests being processed now.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, about 1.1 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 59,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.