Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in South Korea Rises to 10,331 - KCDC

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) South Korea has registered 47 new cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), 96 people have recovered over the past 24 hours, the overall number of confirmed cases has risen to 10,331, the Health Ministry's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said.

The KCDC said the death count had increased by six to 192.

The number of recovered people now totals 6,694.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 1,347,800 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 74,800 deaths. More than 284,800 have recovered.