Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 07:10 AM

Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in South Korea Rises by 39 to 10,423 - KCDC

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Korea has risen by 39 to 10,423 over the past day, the Health Ministry's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said on Thursday.

The death toll has risen from 200 to 204 within the same period of time, according to the KCDC.

The largest number of new COVID-19 cases - 12 out of 39 - has been registered in the capital of Seoul, 10 more in the province of Gyeonggi.

Twenty-three new cases are imported ones, the KCDC stressed.

The number of recovered people has risen by 197 to 6,973.

The country has conducted more than 468,000 coronavirus tests, with the results of 15,509 tests being processed now.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 1.5 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 88,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

