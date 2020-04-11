Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in South Korea Rises by 30 to 10,480 - KCDC

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Korea has risen by 30 to 10,480 over the past day, the Health Ministry's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said on Saturday.

The death toll has risen from 208 to 211 within the same period of time, according to the KCDC.

The largest number of new COVID-19 cases - nine out of 30 - have been registered in the province of Gyeonggi, seven in the city of Daegu, four in the capital of Seoul and three in the North Gyeongsang Province.

Twelve new cases are imported ones, the KCDC stressed.

The number of recovered people has risen by 126 to 7,243.

The country has conducted about 486,000 coronavirus tests, with the results of 14,070 tests being processed now.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, about 1.7 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 102,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.