Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in South Korea Rises by 22 to 10,613 - KCDC

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Korea has risen by 22 to 10,613 over the past day, the Health Ministry's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said on Thursday.

The death toll has risen from 225 to 229 within the same period of time, according to the KCDC.

Four new cases have been registered in the province of Gyeonggi, four in the North Gyeongsang Province, two in the capital of Seoul and four more in the city of Daegu.

Eleven new cases are imported ones, the KCDC stressed.

The number of recovered people has risen by 141 to 7,757.

The country has conducted more than 513,000 coronavirus tests, with the results of 14,268 tests being processed now.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 2 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 134,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.