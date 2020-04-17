UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In South Korea Rises By 22 To 10,635 - KCDC

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 08:30 AM

Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in South Korea Rises by 22 to 10,635 - KCDC

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Korea has risen by 22 to 10,635 over the past day, the Health Ministry's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said on Friday.

The death toll has risen from 229 to 230 within the same period of time, according to the KCDC.

Four new cases have been registered in the North Gyeongsang Province and two in the capital of Seoul among others. According to the KCDC, no new cases have been registered in the city of Daegu, the worst-hit city in the country.

Fourteen new cases are imported ones, the KCDC stressed.

The number of recovered people has risen by 72 to 7,829.

The country has conducted more than 521,000 coronavirus tests, with the results of 14,186 tests being processed now.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 2.1 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 144,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

World Daegu Seoul Same South Korea March From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development carri ..

6 hours ago

OECD rallies efforts to weather COVID-19 crisis

6 hours ago

Official spokesperson for UAE health sector calls ..

7 hours ago

No evidence of COVID-19 spreading through mail or ..

7 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs remote meeting of Dubai ..

7 hours ago

G20 ministers say overcoming COVID-19 &#039;urgent ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.