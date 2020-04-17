Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in South Korea Rises by 22 to 10,635 - KCDC

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Korea has risen by 22 to 10,635 over the past day, the Health Ministry's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said on Friday.

The death toll has risen from 229 to 230 within the same period of time, according to the KCDC.

Four new cases have been registered in the North Gyeongsang Province and two in the capital of Seoul among others. According to the KCDC, no new cases have been registered in the city of Daegu, the worst-hit city in the country.

Fourteen new cases are imported ones, the KCDC stressed.

The number of recovered people has risen by 72 to 7,829.

The country has conducted more than 521,000 coronavirus tests, with the results of 14,186 tests being processed now.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 2.1 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 144,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.