Number Of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In South Korea Rises By 18 To 10,653 - KCDC

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 07:20 AM

Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in South Korea Rises by 18 to 10,653 - KCDC

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Korea has risen by 18 to 10,653 over the past day, the Health Ministry's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said on Saturday.

The death toll has risen from 230 to 232 within the same period of time, according to the KCDC.

Four new cases have been registered in the province of Gyeonggi, two in the North Gyeongsang Province, two in the South Chungcheong Province, one in the capital of Seoul and three more in the city of Daegu.

Nine new cases are imported ones, the KCDC stressed.

The number of recovered people has risen by 108 to 7,937.

The country has conducted more than 530,000 coronavirus tests, with the results of 13,550 tests being processed now.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 2.2 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 153,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

