Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in South Korea Rises by 8 to 10,702 - KCDC

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Korea has risen by eight to 10,702 over the past day, the Health Ministry's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said on Thursday.

The death toll has risen from 238 to 240 within the same period of time, according to the KCDC.

A day earlier, South Korea registered 11 cases of COVID-19 and one fatality.

Four out of eight new cases have been registered in the city of Daegu, one in the province of Gyeonggi, one in the city of Busan and two in other parts of the country.

The number of recovered people has risen by 134 to 8,411.

The country has conducted more than 563,000 coronavirus tests, with the results of 10,139 tests being processed now.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 2.6 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 183,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.