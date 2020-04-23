UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In South Korea Rises By 8 To 10,702 - KCDC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 55 seconds ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 07:50 AM

Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in South Korea Rises by 8 to 10,702 - KCDC

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Korea has risen by eight to 10,702 over the past day, the Health Ministry's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said on Thursday.

The death toll has risen from 238 to 240 within the same period of time, according to the KCDC.

A day earlier, South Korea registered 11 cases of COVID-19 and one fatality.

Four out of eight new cases have been registered in the city of Daegu, one in the province of Gyeonggi, one in the city of Busan and two in other parts of the country.

The number of recovered people has risen by 134 to 8,411.

The country has conducted more than 563,000 coronavirus tests, with the results of 10,139 tests being processed now.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 2.6 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 183,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

World Daegu Busan Same South Korea March From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia announces 1,141 new COVID-19 cases, 5 ..

7 hours ago

Islamic Development Bank offers financing support ..

7 hours ago

Etihad continues to progress sustainable initiativ ..

8 hours ago

UAE announces rise in COVID-19 recoveries to 1,546 ..

8 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of Higher Committ ..

8 hours ago

Dubai welcomes unwanted cruise liners at sea amid ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.