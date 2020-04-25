Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in South Korea Rises by 10 to 10,718 - KCDC

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Korea has risen by 10 to 10,718 over the past day, the Health Ministry's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said on Saturday.

The death toll has not changed within the same period of time and stands at 240 people, according to the KCDC.

A day earlier, South Korea registered six cases of COVID-19 and no fatalities.

The number of recovered people stands at 8,501.

The country has conducted more than 575,000 coronavirus tests, with the results of 9,259 tests being processed now.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 2.7 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 195,000 fatalities, according to the same university.