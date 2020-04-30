Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in South Korea Rises by 4 to 10,765 - KCDC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Korea has risen by four to 10,765 over the past day, the Health Ministry's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said on Thursday.

All of the new cases are imported ones, according to the KCDC.

The death toll has risen from 246 to 247 people within the same period of time. The number of recovered people has reached 9,059.

The country has conducted more than 600,000 coronavirus tests, with the results of 8,634 tests being processed now.

A day earlier, South Korea registered nine new cases of COVID-19 and two fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 3.1 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 227,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.