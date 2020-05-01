Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in South Korea Rises by 9 to 10,774 - KCDC

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Korea has risen by nine to 10,774 over the past day, the Health Ministry's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said on Friday.

The death toll has risen from 247 to 248 people within the same period of time. The number of recovered people has reached 9,072.

The country has conducted more than 603,000 coronavirus tests, with the results of 8,685 tests being processed now.

A day earlier, South Korea registered four new cases of COVID-19 and one fatality.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 3.2 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 233,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.