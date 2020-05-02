Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in South Korea Rises by 6 to 10,780 - KCDC

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Korea has risen by six to 10,780 over the past day, the Health Ministry's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said on Saturday.

The death toll has risen from 248 to 250 people within the same period of time. The number of recovered people has reached 9,123.

The country has conducted more than 608,000 coronavirus tests, with the results of 8,496 tests being processed now.

A day earlier, South Korea registered nine new cases of COVID-19 and one fatality.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 3.3 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 238,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.