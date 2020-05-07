UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In South Korea Rises By 4 To 10,810 - KCDC

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 06:50 AM

Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in South Korea Rises by 4 to 10,810 - KCDC

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Korea has risen by four to 10,810 over the past day, the Health Ministry's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said on Thursday.

The death toll has risen from 255 to 256 people within the same period of time. The number of recovered people has reached 9,419.

The country has conducted more than 630,000 coronavirus tests, with the results of 8,429 tests being processed now.

A day earlier, South Korea registered two new cases of COVID-19 and one fatality.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 3.7 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 263,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

World Same South Korea March From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Emirates SkyCargo operating 100 daily cargo flight ..

5 hours ago

Evangelical Community of Egypt supports call to pr ..

5 hours ago

Burj Khalifa dazzles with 393,000 lights in four d ..

6 hours ago

Department of Health, Daman, seven leading healthc ..

6 hours ago

Dubai Culture launches Dubai Festival for Youth Th ..

6 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1,687 new COVID cases, 9 more ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.