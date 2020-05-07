Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in South Korea Rises by 4 to 10,810 - KCDC

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Korea has risen by four to 10,810 over the past day, the Health Ministry's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said on Thursday.

The death toll has risen from 255 to 256 people within the same period of time. The number of recovered people has reached 9,419.

The country has conducted more than 630,000 coronavirus tests, with the results of 8,429 tests being processed now.

A day earlier, South Korea registered two new cases of COVID-19 and one fatality.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 3.7 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 263,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.