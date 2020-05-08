Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in South Korea Rises by 12 to 10,822 - KCDC

(@FahadShabbir)

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Korea has risen by 12 to 10,822 over the past day, the Health Ministry's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said on Friday.

The death toll has not changed and stands at 256 people. The number of recovered people has reached 9,484.

The country has conducted more than 635,000 coronavirus tests, with the results of 8,867 tests being processed now.

A day earlier, South Korea registered four new cases of COVID-19 and one fatality.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 3.8 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 269,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.