Number Of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In South Korea Rises By 18 To 10,840 - KCDC

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 09th May 2020 | 09:20 AM

Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in South Korea Rises by 18 to 10,840 - KCDC

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Korea has risen by 18 to 10,840 over the past day, the Health Ministry's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said on Saturday.

Only one new case is imported, while 17 others are the result of internal transmission. The situation thus differs from the previous several days, when South Korea registered no more than 10 cases per day with most of them being imported ones.

The new cluster of COVID-19 emerged as on May 1-2, a 29-year-old man, who was later diagnosed with the coronavirus, traveled from the city of Yongin, the province of Gyeonggi, to Seoul where he visited several clubs and bars.

According to the authorities, the man had contact with at least 1,510 people, with 19 of them having been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The government expects a new rise in the number of COVID-19 cases and recommended the closure of clubs and entertainment facilities until June 7.

The death toll has not changed within the past 24 hours and stands at 256 people. The number of recovered people has reached 9,568.

The country has conducted more than 640,000 coronavirus tests, with the results of 9,153 tests being processed now.

A day earlier, South Korea registered 12 new cases of COVID-19 and no fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 3.9 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 274,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

