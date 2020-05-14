Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in South Korea Rises by 29 to 10,991 - KCDC

(@FahadShabbir)

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Korea has risen by 29 to 10,991 over the past day, the Health Ministry's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said on Thursday.

South Korea is currently facing a new spike of infections that is believed to be linked to a 29-year-old man who visited several clubs in Seoul, and later tested positive for COVID-19. On Saturday, the authorities of Seoul closed bars and clubs in the city as the number of daily new cases had risen from less than 10 to several dozens after the discovery of the new cluster.

Out of 29 new cases, 26 resulted from the internal transmission, including 20 ones linked to the new cluster.

The death toll has increased from 259 to 260 people. The number of recovered people has reached 9,762.

The country has conducted more than 679,000 coronavirus tests, with the results of 20,722 tests being processed now.

A day earlier, South Korea registered 26 new cases of COVID-19 and one fatality.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 4.3 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 297,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.