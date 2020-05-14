UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In South Korea Rises By 29 To 10,991 - KCDC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 26 seconds ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 08:10 AM

Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in South Korea Rises by 29 to 10,991 - KCDC

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Korea has risen by 29 to 10,991 over the past day, the Health Ministry's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said on Thursday.

South Korea is currently facing a new spike of infections that is believed to be linked to a 29-year-old man who visited several clubs in Seoul, and later tested positive for COVID-19. On Saturday, the authorities of Seoul closed bars and clubs in the city as the number of daily new cases had risen from less than 10 to several dozens after the discovery of the new cluster.

Out of 29 new cases, 26 resulted from the internal transmission, including 20 ones linked to the new cluster.

The death toll has increased from 259 to 260 people. The number of recovered people has reached 9,762.

The country has conducted more than 679,000 coronavirus tests, with the results of 20,722 tests being processed now.

A day earlier, South Korea registered 26 new cases of COVID-19 and one fatality.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 4.3 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 297,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

World Man Seoul South Korea March From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima orders distribution of Iftar meals ..

6 hours ago

Masks made by inmates distributed to workers, heal ..

7 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid grants Golden Visa to 212 DHA ..

7 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Emergency and Crisis Committee inaugurat ..

8 hours ago

Urban air quality improves in US as coronavirus em ..

8 hours ago

UAE announces rise in COVID-19 recoveries to 6,523 ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.