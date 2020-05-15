UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In South Korea Rises By 27 To 11,018 - KCDC

Sumaira FH 24 seconds ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 08:10 AM

Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in South Korea Rises by 27 to 11,018 - KCDC

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Korea has risen by 27 to 11,018 over the past day, the Health Ministry's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said on Friday.

South Korea is currently facing a new spike of infections that is believed to be linked to a 29-year-old man who visited several clubs in Seoul, and later tested positive for COVID-19. On Saturday, the authorities of Seoul closed bars and clubs in the city as the number of daily new cases had risen from less than 10 to several dozens after the discovery of the new cluster.

Out of 27 new cases, 22 resulted from the internal transmission.

The majority of new cases, 14, have been recorded in Seoul while five more in the city of Incheon.

The death toll has not changed and stands at 260 people. The number of recovered people has reached 9,821.

The country has conducted more than 695,000 coronavirus tests, with the results of 19,875 tests being processed now.

A day earlier, South Korea registered 29 new cases of COVID-19 and one fatality.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 4.4 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 302,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

World Man Incheon Seoul South Korea March From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima donates for COVID-19 elderly patien ..

6 hours ago

Dubai Health Authority deploys advanced mobile tes ..

6 hours ago

Department of Economic Development directs commerc ..

6 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima sends congratulatory message markin ..

7 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan leads religious leade ..

7 hours ago

MBRGI’s Healthcare &amp; Disease Control project ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.