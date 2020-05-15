Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in South Korea Rises by 27 to 11,018 - KCDC

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Korea has risen by 27 to 11,018 over the past day, the Health Ministry's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said on Friday.

South Korea is currently facing a new spike of infections that is believed to be linked to a 29-year-old man who visited several clubs in Seoul, and later tested positive for COVID-19. On Saturday, the authorities of Seoul closed bars and clubs in the city as the number of daily new cases had risen from less than 10 to several dozens after the discovery of the new cluster.

Out of 27 new cases, 22 resulted from the internal transmission.

The majority of new cases, 14, have been recorded in Seoul while five more in the city of Incheon.

The death toll has not changed and stands at 260 people. The number of recovered people has reached 9,821.

The country has conducted more than 695,000 coronavirus tests, with the results of 19,875 tests being processed now.

A day earlier, South Korea registered 29 new cases of COVID-19 and one fatality.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 4.4 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 302,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.