Number Of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In South Korea Rises By 19 To 11,037 - KCDC

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 08:40 AM

Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in South Korea Rises by 19 to 11,037 - KCDC

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Korea has risen by 19 to 11,037 over the past day, the Health Ministry's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said on Saturday.

South Korea is currently facing a new spike of infections that is believed to be linked to a 29-year-old man who visited several clubs in Seoul, and later tested positive for COVID-19. Last week, the authorities of Seoul closed bars and clubs in the city as the number of daily new cases had risen from less than 10 to several dozens after the discovery of the new cluster.

Out of 19 new cases, nine resulted from the internal transmission.

The plurality of new cases, five ones, has been recorded in Seoul while four more in the province of Gyeonggi.

The death toll has risen by two to 262 people over the past day. The number of recovered people has reached 9,851.

The country has conducted more than 711,000 coronavirus tests, with the results of 18,343 tests being processed now.

A day earlier, South Korea registered 27 new cases of COVID-19 and no fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 4.5 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 307,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

