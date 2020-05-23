Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in South Korea Rises by 23 to 11,165 - KCDC

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Korea has risen by 23 to 11,165 over the past day, the Health Ministry's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said on Saturday.

Out of 23 new cases, 19 resulted from the internal transmission. The majority of new cases, 13 ones, has been recorded in the province of Gyeonggi, while four more in the capital of Seoul.

The death toll has risen by two to 266 people over the past day. The number of recovered people has reached 10,194.

The country has conducted more than 780,000 coronavirus tests, with the results of 21,569 tests being processed now.

A day earlier, South Korea registered 20 new cases of COVID-19 and one fatality.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 5.2 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 338,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.