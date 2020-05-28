Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in South Korea Rises by 79 to 11,344 - KCDC

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Korea has risen for the first time since early April by 79 to 11,344 over the past day, the Health Ministry's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday.

In early April, the daily increase in cases in South Korea dropped below 40, later stabilizing at about 10-20 cases. On May 6, it dipped to two. However, later, the authorities discovered a new cluster linked to a young man who visited several clubs in Itaewon and tested positive for COVID-19 on May 6. In total, the tally of cases linked to this cluster has reached 259. Separately, concerns are rising over a hotspot connected to a retail logistics center in the city of Bucheon, which is 15.

5 miles west of Seoul. A total of 69 cases have been confirmed to be tied to it.

Out of 79 new cases, 68 resulted from the internal transmission. Almost all of them have been recorded in the central part of the country.

The death toll has not changed over the past day and stands at 269 people. The number of recoveries has reached 10,340.

The country has conducted more than 850,000 coronavirus tests.

A day earlier, South Korea registered 40 new cases of COVID-19 and no fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 5.6 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 355,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.