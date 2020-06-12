Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in South Korea Rises by 56 to 12,003 - KCDC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Korea has risen by 56 to 12,003 over the past day, the Health Ministry's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said on Friday.

Out of 56 new cases, 43 resulted from the internal transmission. Twenty-five new cases have been recorded in the capital of Seoul and 19 in the province of Gyeonggi among others.

The death toll has risen by one person and reached 277 people. The number of recovered people has increased to 10,669.

A day earlier, South Korea registered 45 new cases of COVID-19 and no fatalities.

In early April, the daily increase in coronavirus cases in South Korea dropped below 40, later stabilizing at about 10-20 cases. On May 6, it dipped to two cases. However, later, the authorities discovered a new cluster linked to a young man who visited several clubs in Itaewon and tested positive for COVID-19 on May 6. Since then, several more clusters have been registered.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 7.5 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 421,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.