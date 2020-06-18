UrduPoint.com
Number Of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In South Korea Rises By 59 To 12,257 - KCDC

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 07:40 AM

Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in South Korea Rises by 59 to 12,257 - KCDC

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Korea has risen by 59 to 12,257 over the past day, the Health Ministry's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said on Thursday.

Out of 59 new cases, 51 resulted from the internal transmission. Twenty-four new cases have been recorded in the capital of Seoul and 15 in the province of Gyeonggi among others.

The death toll has increased by one person to 280 people. The number of recovered people has increased to 10,800.

A day earlier, South Korea registered 43 new cases of COVID-19 and one fatality.

In early April, the daily increase in coronavirus cases in South Korea dropped below 40, later stabilizing at about 10-20 cases.

On May 6, it dipped to two cases. However, later, the authorities discovered a new cluster linked to a young man who visited several clubs in Itaewon and tested positive for COVID-19 on May 6. Since then, several more clusters have been registered.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 8.2 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 446,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

