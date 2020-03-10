Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Sweden Reaches 326 - Authorities

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Sweden reached 326 after authorities in the Stockholm region reported 60 new cases on Tuesday

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Sweden reached 326 after authorities in the Stockholm region reported 60 new cases on Tuesday.

"In the Stockholm region, 60 new cases of coronavirus were registered.

Most of the patients were infected during a trip to Italy or were in direct contact with those who recently returned from that region," the Stockholm region administration said.

The Public Health Agency of Sweden said that the risk of the virus spread within the country has been raised from "medium" to "very high." The decision was made after the doctors were unable to establish how two of the patients became infected.

According to statistics compiled by Johns Hopkins University, the disease has spread to more than 115,000 people throughout the world, of whom 4,000 have died and nearly 64,000 have recovered.