Number Of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In Texas Increase To 3,266 With 41 Deaths - Governor

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 01:30 AM

Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Texas Increase to 3,266 With 41 Deaths - Governor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the US state of Texas has increased to 3,266 with 41 deaths, Governor Greg Abbott said in a press conference on Tuesday.

"As of noon today, 42,922 Texans have been tested for COVID-19," Abbott said. "Of those tested, 3,266 have confirmed positive for COVID-19... With heavy heart I share with you that we have now lost 41 Texans to fatality connected with COVID-19."

On Sunday, Texas officials reported the state had administered 25,483 tests with 2,552 cases confirmed as positive and 34 deaths.

Abbott said about 97 percent of all hospital beds in Texas are available for anyone who contracts the virus.

Most of the cases of infection came as a result of community spread, but pointed out that the patients contracted the disease before the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued social-distancing guidelines earlier in March.

