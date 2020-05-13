Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Transnistria Rises by 4.5% to 668 - Response Center

TIRASPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the unrecognized Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic (PMR, or Transnistria) has increased to 668 - a rise by 29, or 4.5 percent - over the past day, the PMR's coronavirus response center said.

The center said the death toll was unchanged from Monday, at 27.

A total of 274 patients have recovered - a rise by 28 from the previously reported figures, it said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to the WHO, the global death toll from COVID-19 has surpassed 283,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide reaching 4,088,848.