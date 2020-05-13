UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In Transnistria Rises By 4.5% To 668 - Response Center

Sumaira FH 19 seconds ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 07:00 AM

Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Transnistria Rises by 4.5% to 668 - Response Center

TIRASPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the unrecognized Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic (PMR, or Transnistria) has increased to 668 - a rise by 29, or 4.5 percent - over the past day, the PMR's coronavirus response center said.

The center said the death toll was unchanged from Monday, at 27.

A total of 274 patients have recovered - a rise by 28 from the previously reported figures, it said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to the WHO, the global death toll from COVID-19 has surpassed 283,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide reaching 4,088,848.

Related Topics

World March From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Managemen ..

5 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid orders aid flight to Somalia i ..

5 hours ago

Ma’an’s ‘Together We are Good’ programme s ..

5 hours ago

Zayed&#039;s legacy will live on in generations to ..

6 hours ago

AED16.5 bn credit facilities to industrial, busin ..

7 hours ago

RAK ruler grants request from 7-year-old British b ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.