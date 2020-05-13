Number Of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In Transnistria Rises By 4.5% To 668 - Response Center
Sumaira FH 19 seconds ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 07:00 AM
TIRASPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the unrecognized Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic (PMR, or Transnistria) has increased to 668 - a rise by 29, or 4.5 percent - over the past day, the PMR's coronavirus response center said.
The center said the death toll was unchanged from Monday, at 27.
A total of 274 patients have recovered - a rise by 28 from the previously reported figures, it said.
The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.
According to the WHO, the global death toll from COVID-19 has surpassed 283,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide reaching 4,088,848.