Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Transnistria Tops 700 - Response Center

TIRASPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the unrecognized Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic (PMR, or Transnistria) has topped 700, amounting to 710 - a rise by 21 people, or 3 percent from the previous Wednesday afternoon figure of 689, the PMR's coronavirus response center said.

The center said the death toll had increased to 28 from 27 the day before after a 52-year-old patient of an infectious diseases hospital having concurrent chronic illnesses died on Wednesday.

The number of recoveries rose by 21 to 295, it said.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the global coronavirus death toll has surpassed 287,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 4,170,000.