Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Turkey More Than Doubles to 47 - Health Minister

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Turkey has more than doubled over the past 24 hours from 18 to 47, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said Monday.

"Today 29 new cases of infection were confirmed, so the number of those infected has reached 47.

The last infected people are linked to the United States, the middle East and Europe," Koca wrote on Twitter.

"Three of those infected returned from a pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia. The risk of infection from abroad remains high," he said.