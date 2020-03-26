UrduPoint.com
Number Of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In Turkey Rises To 2,433, Death Toll To 59 - Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 06:40 AM

Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Turkey Rises to 2,433, Death Toll to 59 - Minister

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) The number of confirmed novel coronavirus-infected people in Turkey has increased over the past 24 hours to 2,433, the death toll has gone up to 59, the country's Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.

"Today, 5,035 tests were conducted, of which 561 were positive, we have a total of 2,433 infected people. We have lost 15 more of our patients, a total of 59 have died [by now]," Koca wrote on Twitter.

On December 31, 2019, China informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan in the country's central part (Hubei Province).

Experts said the disease was caused by a new coronavirus. The disease was dubbed COVID-19. The WHO on March 11 announced a pandemic of COVID-19 worldwide. China's state health committee on March 12 said the epidemiological peak in the country had been passed.

According to the latest WHO data, more than 414,000 cases have been confirmed worldwide, over 18,000 people have died.

