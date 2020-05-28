Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Turkey Rises by 1,035 to 159,797 - Health Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Turkey has risen by 1,035 to 159,797 within the past 24 hours, Turkish Minister of Health Fahrettin Koca said.

"Today, 1,035 new cases have been discovered, the total number of those infected has reached 159,797.

We have lost 34 patients today, the death toll amounts to 4,431 people," the minister wrote on his Twitter page on late Wednesday.

The number of recoveries has increased by 1,286 to 122,793 within the same period of time.

A day earlier, Turkey registered 948 new coronavirus cases and 28 fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 5.6 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 353,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.