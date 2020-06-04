UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In Turkey Rises By 867 To 166,422 - Health Minister

Muhammad Irfan 18 seconds ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 03:50 AM

Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Turkey Rises by 867 to 166,422 - Health Minister

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Turkey has risen by 867 to 166,422 within the past 24 hours, Turkish Minister of Health Fahrettin Koca said.

"Today, 867 new cases have been discovered, the total number of those infected has reached 166,422.

We have lost 24 patients today, the death toll amounts to 4,609 people," the minister wrote on his Twitter page on late Wednesday.

The number of recoveries has increased by 931 to 130,852 within the same period of time.

A day earlier, Turkey registered 786 new coronavirus cases and 22 fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, some 6.4 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 383,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

World Turkey Twitter Same March 786 Investment Limited Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SEHA’s ambulatory healthcare services opens COVI ..

2 hours ago

50 percent of federal government staff to return t ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Romania&#039;s PM discuss bilat ..

3 hours ago

UAE Government: COVID-19 recoveries rise to over 1 ..

4 hours ago

Ministry of Community Development denies authentic ..

4 hours ago

India's tyrant face exposed before world due to Pa ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.