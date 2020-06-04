Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Turkey Rises by 867 to 166,422 - Health Minister

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Turkey has risen by 867 to 166,422 within the past 24 hours, Turkish Minister of Health Fahrettin Koca said.

"Today, 867 new cases have been discovered, the total number of those infected has reached 166,422.

We have lost 24 patients today, the death toll amounts to 4,609 people," the minister wrote on his Twitter page on late Wednesday.

The number of recoveries has increased by 931 to 130,852 within the same period of time.

A day earlier, Turkey registered 786 new coronavirus cases and 22 fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, some 6.4 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 383,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.