Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Turkey Exceeds 170,000 - Health Minister

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) Turkey registered 914 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, and the overall tally reached 170,132, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Sunday.

"Today, 914 new cases were confirmed, bringing the total number of infected to 170,132," Koca tweeted.

At the same time, the coronavirus-related death toll increased by 23 to 4,692 over the given period. Meanwhile, 2,647 people have fully recovered from COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 137,969.

Since the start of the outbreak, Turkish health authorities have conducted over 2.3 million COVID-19 tests.