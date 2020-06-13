UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In Turkey Rises By 1,195 To 175,218 - Health Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 03:50 AM

Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Turkey Rises by 1,195 to 175,218 - Health Minister

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Turkey has risen by 1,195 to 175,218 within the past 24 hours, Turkish Minister of Health Fahrettin Koca said.

"Today, 1,195 new cases have been discovered, the total number of those infected has reached 175,218.

We have lost 24 patients today, the death toll amounts to 4,778 people," the minister wrote on his Twitter page on late Friday.

The number of recoveries has increased by 1,242 to 149,102 within the same period of time.

A day earlier, Turkey registered 987 new coronavirus cases and 17 fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, some 7.6 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 423,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

World Turkey Twitter Same March Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Brazilian Ferreira wins main draw of UAE Warriors ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, French President discuss develo ..

3 hours ago

Govt unveils Rs 7.137 trillion relief budget for F ..

2 hours ago

UAE sends medical aid to Chile in fight against CO ..

6 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed delivers keynote address at UN ..

6 hours ago

US Financial Strain From COVID-19 Not Over Despite ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.