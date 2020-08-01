UrduPoint.com
Number Of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In Turkey Rises By 982 To 230,873 - Health Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 01st August 2020 | 02:30 AM

Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Turkey Rises by 982 to 230,873 - Health Minister

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Turkey has risen by 982 to 230,873 within the past 24 hours, Turkish Minister of Health Fahrettin Koca said.

"Today, 982 new cases have been discovered, the total number of those infected has reached 230,873.

17 patients have died today, the death toll amounts to 5,691 people," the minister wrote on his Twitter page on late Friday.

The number of recoveries has increased by 996 to 214,535 within the same period of time.

A day earlier, Turkey registered 967 new coronavirus cases and 15 fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, over 17.4 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with more than 675,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

