Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in UAE Rises by 22% to 814 - Health Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

The United Arab Emirates has confirmed 150 new cases of the coronavirus across the country within the past 24 hours, with the whole number of people infected with COVID-19 having reached 814, the national Ministry of Health said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) The United Arab Emirates has confirmed 150 new cases of the coronavirus across the country within the past 24 hours, with the whole number of people infected with COVID-19 having reached 814, the national Ministry of Health said.

"The Ministry of Health and Prevention reports today [Wednesday] about 150 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the UAE, the total number of infected people has reached 814," the ministry said on late Wednesday in a statement.

According to the ministry, the death toll from COVID-19 in the country has increased by two to eight people within the same period of time.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 926,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 46,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.