Number Of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In UAE Rises By 432 To 5,365 - Ministry Of Health

Thu 16th April 2020

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United Arab Emirates has increased by 432 to 5,365 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health and Prevention said

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United Arab Emirates has increased by 432 to 5,365 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health and Prevention said.

"432 new cases of the coronavirus disease among people of various nationalities have been registered, they remain under necessary medical surveillance.

The total number of infected people in the UAE since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak has reached 5,365. 1,034 people have recovered," the ministry wrote on its Twitter page on late Wednesday.

The death toll from COVID-19 had risen by five to 33 people within the same period of time, the ministry added.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 2 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 133,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

